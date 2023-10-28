Professor Opoku Antwi clashes with NPP's Miracles Aboagye on live TV over NDC tag

General News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Governance and leadership expert, Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi did not take kindly to an attempt by presidential staff, Dennis Miracles Aboagye to slap political bias on his commentary on the accusation leveled against the Roads Ministry by Professor Stephen Adei, a former Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).



Professor Opoku Antwi in his submission to TV3 on the above-stated topic lamented the poor road infrastructure in the country and wondered if the Roads Minister was still in post.



Dennis Miracles Aboagye who was a co-panellist on the show took on the academician during his submissions, noting that Professor Antwi’s claims were influenced by his affiliations with the National Democratic Congress.



Miracles Aboagye said “Professor Antwi, when he started his conversation put on his political cap. He attacked the Roads Minister.”



An unhappy Professor Antwi interjected “You are a young man stop that”



Miracles Aboagye then quizzed him “But you are a politician”? Professor responded affirmatively but clarified that his connections had nothing to do with his statement “Yes I contested an election but I’m not here as a politician.



Dannis Aboagye punched again “Aren’t you a politician”



Professor Antwi fumed “Yes I am. Stop doing that. You are a young man and you did the same thing to Alan Kyerematen. Being a politician has nothing to do with what I have done here.



Dennis Aboagye maintained that “I haven’t impugned anybody’s integrity. I’m saying that you began your statement with your NDC political cap by saying that there is not Roads Minister in Ghana. I’m saying that it is false”.



Background



Speaking in a television interview, Prof Stephen Adei, who is also a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) said he has information to the effect that persons seeking road contracts are told: "Road contracts will be given to you, provided you pay 1 million upfront…."



In a press statement issued Monday, the Ministry of Roads and Highways said, "These allegations are surprising at the least because the processes leading to the award of road contracts are open, transparent, competitive and in accordance with the law."



"Given that the alleged conduct borders on the commission of crime against the Republic, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoato-Attah, has today, 23rd October 2023, requested the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to fully investigate the allegations," a press statement signed and issued by Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Head of Public Relations said.



