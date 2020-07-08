General News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a hardworking woman - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Member of Parliament for Adenta, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has commended Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for being selected as Running Mate of former President and NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



Contributing to 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Mr. Buaben Asamoa expressed that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a hardworking woman with great credentials.



''Our mother Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has really worked hard. She didn't reach where she is because she is a woman but she has worked so hard and gone very far with her hard work,” he told host Kwami Sefa-Kayi.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa however believed Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang is no match for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and was optimistic her position will have no positive influence on the outcome of the 2020 elections to ensure victory for former President John Mahama.



He also cited some achievements of the former Education Minister saying as Minister, she superintended the removal of teacher trainees' allowances, failed to implement lots of projects and improve the education sector; therefore asking what new additions is she bringing to the political table.









