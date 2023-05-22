Professional nurses commended for their role in promoting people's overall well-being

Health News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Ms. Joseline Adjoa Enchill a Registered General Nurse at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) in Tema, has praised professional nurses for their role in promoting people's overall health and healthy lifestyles, rather than only as patients.



Ms. Enchill delivered her remarks during the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility," a Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination in order to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.



Ms. Enchill added that nurses care for injuries, provide drugs, conduct frequent medical checks, and record complete medical histories as part of marking the 2023 International Nurses Day.



Ms. Enchill added that nurses care for injuries, provide drugs, conduct frequent medical checks, and record complete medical histories as part of marking the 2023 International Nurses Day.



Nursing, she argues, is the foundation of health professionals since they monitor heart rate and blood pressure, do diagnostic tests, operate medical equipment, collect blood, and admit and discharge patients based on physician orders.



She did, however, emphasize that, despite their position, nurses' efforts within the health system are not often valued by patients and their families, and she advocated for a paradigm shift.



Nurses are present in every community, large or small, urban or rural, providing competent care from birth to death, she said, emphasizing that "nurses' responsibilities span from direct patient care and case management to implementing quality assurance procedures and overseeing complex nursing care systems."



"Without the contribution and active work of a nurse, no other professional in the health sector can operate; we are the engine in general health delivery, and we must be accorded the due recognition and appreciation," said an IMaH Registered General Nurse.



Mr. Samuel Adu Ntiamoah, another Registered General Nurse at IMaH, added to the discussion by emphasizing the importance of nurses in the healthcare industry.



He claims they are a patient's initial point of contact at the hospital and the last person they see before leaving.



According to Mr. Ntiamoah, the nurse directs the patient "to see the doctor and attend the laboratory," making them the heart of the hospital.



Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager, Ghana News Agency, stated that a patient has the right to privacy regarding his or her medical condition when discussing patient rights.



He discovered that dialogue and compassion increase trust between patients and carers, resulting in greater overall happiness.



"Patients are also more likely to adhere to their treatment recommendations when they are given more information and respect," he adds.



Mr. Ameyibor advocated for concentrated efforts to educate the public on how to care for and conserve the environment, respect the rights of other patients and health providers, and appropriately use and not abuse the health care system.



He complimented nurses for their vital role in people's overall well-being from birth to death, as well as their work in some of the country's most difficult settings.