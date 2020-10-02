Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Yaw Benneh’s murder: Chilling details of domestic worker’s confession

The late Prof Yaw Benneh was murdered in cold blood at his residence

A domestic worker employed by the late Professor Yaw Benneh of the University of Ghana has confessed to the crime of the lecturer's murder which took place on September 12, 2020.



The Director-General of the CID, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, revealed that the motive of the suspect, according to his own confession, was to rob his boss.



He has confessed to masterminding the attack and gained access to the room of his late boss with the aid of a duplicate key which he kept without the knowledge of his boss.



According to COP Yeboah, the suspect, after having mentioned the name of his accomplice this morning changed his narrative and mentioned a new person as his accomplice.



On how they ended up killing his boss in the process, the suspect said after demanding money from his boss, the late professor denied them and in the process tried raising an alarm.



According to the police, the suspect confessed that in the ensuing struggle to keep the professor silent they hit him with an iron rod and gagged him, causing the late professor to die.



The two are then said to have made away with two mobile phones belonging to the professor and an amount of GH¢450 which was kept in the professor's wallet.



The suspect has also confessed that for fear of being recorded in the act, he took the late professors central processing unit(CPU) and dumped it in a septic tank in the house.



He also confessed to sharing the two phones between himself and his accomplice after which the phones were sold off.



According to the Director-General of the CID, C.O.P Isaac Ken Yeboah, the police will this morning visit the crime scene with the suspect to retrieve evidence including the iron rod which according to the suspect was thrown away around the crime scene.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.