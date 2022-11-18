Prof. William Asomaning: Meet the academic who has been setting NSMQ questions since 1993

General News of Friday, 18 November 2022

For many lovers of the household annual quiz competition, the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), the main focus has been on who earns the bragging rights.



Issues of how contestants from competing schools generally perform, i.e., their exhibition of intellect among others, also flood many minds.



But one of the most significant aspects of the competition that has not received much attention is the kind of questions that make the NSMQ what it has become since its inception.



And there is one man whose contributions in that area have been truly phenomenal, although he has mostly operated in the shadows.



GhanaWeb chanced on the story of Prof. William Asomaning, a principal member of the team that has been setting questions for the NSMQ since 1993.



More specifically, he is the brain behind the chemistry questions used in the competition since its start.



And while he has been in the background for many years, he got recognized at the final ceremony of the 2022 edition of the NSMQ, held in Kumasi, for being the longest-serving consultant on the team.



So, who is Prof. Asomaning?



What we know about the professor is that he is affiliated with the University of Ghana and has been a consultant for the organisers of the NSMQ -Primetime- since the inception of the annual event.



While this is all that is known about Prof. William Asomaning, the mistress for the NSMQ, Prof. Elsie Kaufman, recently indicated that there is a team that works together to ensure they produce the appropriate questions for the competition.



By this, she has worked closely with Prof. William Asomaning in all the years she has also worked on the competition.



At the Kumasi finals of the NSMQ earlier this year, in 2022, Prof. William Asomaning's time with the NSMQ came to an end after he took his retirement.







