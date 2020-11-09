Politics of Monday, 9 November 2020

Prof Opoku-Agyemang to begin five-day tour of Accra today

The five-day tour ends on November 13, 2020

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will begin a five-day tour of the Greater Accra Region from Monday, November 9, 2020, according to a press release issued by her campaign team.



The tour by the Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will take her to 20 of the 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.



"Having met all other protocols in her previous engagements, the running mate will focus her tour on meeting with the fisher folks in the Constituencies along the coast, interact with Lorry Station Unions, Profesional Bodies and Market Women..." the release indicated.



Read the full statement below



PRESS STATEMENT



6th November 2020



MON 9th, NOV, 2020



1. BORTIANOR NGLESHIE AMAMFROM



-Interaction with Artisans, Traders, Drivers at Amanfro



-Interaction with Chiefs and FisherFolks and



-Residents at Bortianor



2. WEIJA GBAWE



-Interaction with Artisans and Residents at Tetegu Durbar



3. ANYAA SOWUTUOM



-Interaction with Traders at Anyaa Market



-Interaction with Artisans,Tipper Drivers and Residents at Sowutuom



4. OKAIKOI NORTH.



1.Interaction with Traders at Lapaz New Market



2.Interaction with Traders at Kisseman Market



TUE 10th NOV, 2020



5. AYAWASO EAST



-Nima Market



6. AYAWASO NORTH.



-Meeting with Zongo Queens and Magajias at Maamobi



7. AYAWASO WEST WUOGON.



-Interaction with Traders at Santana Market



8. OKAIKOI CENTRAL.



-Interaction with Abeka Market Traders



-Address a Mini Rally at Abeka Mantse Agbona



9. ABLEKUMA SOUTH.



-Interaction with Traders at Tuesday Market



-Address Fisherfolks at Chorkor



10. ABLEKUMA WEST.



-Address a Durbar at Mpoase



WED 11th NOV, 2020



11. ODODODIODIOO.



-Interaction with Traders at Makola, Fisherfolks at Gbese, Agbogbloshie, Yam Market and Timber Market



12. ABLEKUMA CENTRAL.



-Zongo Opinion Leaders and Traders



-Shukura Market Traders



-Address Takoradi Station Drivers



13. ABLEKUMA NORTH.



-Interaction with Traders at Mallam Market at Sakaman



-Interaction with Spare parts dealers at Darkuman, Komkompe



14. OKAIKOI SOUTH.



1.Address Traders at Kaneshie Market



2.Address a Durbar at Avenor



THUR 12th NOV, 2020



15. OSU KLORTEY KORLEY.



-Interaction with Traders at Adabraka Market



-Interaction with Artisans and Traders at Odawna Garages



-Drive through Tip Toe Lane and Address Traders at Mallam Ata Market



16. LA DEDEKOTOPON.



-Interaction with Queen Mothers and Market Queens of Greater Accra at Kama Center.



-Engagement with the following Association Leaderships.



(a)Garments and Dressmakers



(b)Beauticians and Hairdresser



(c)Barbers at GNAT HALL



FRI.13TH NOV, 2020



17. OBOM/DOMEABRA



-Interaction with Farmers at Danchira



-Durbar at Kwaku Panfo



18. AMASAMAN.



-Address Traders at 3 Junction



-Durbar at Amasaman



19. TROBU



-Durbar at Pokuase



20. DOME/KWABENYA



-Address a Rally at Kwabenya



END OF PROGRAM



The Regional Secretariat of the party wishes to call on all NDC members and sympathizers to cooperate with the program activities and keep safe as they remain mindful of the UN prescribed protocols for the prevention of the Covid-19 Pandenic. Thank you



Sgd.



Hon. Jerry Johnson



(Regional Communications Officer)



Contacts: 0244670391/0545529946



