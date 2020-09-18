Politics of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang sends strong message to political leaders

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The running mate to John Mahama, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has advised political leaders and their supporters to avoid provocation and insults ahead of the 2020 general election.



She said such behaviour could negatively affect the country’s democracy.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang gave the advice when she interacted with traders and their patrons at the Tarkwa main market as part of a four-day campaign tour of the Western Region.



Amidst cheers, shouts and dancing with the traders and residents, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged the youth to refrain from acts of violence that would destabilize the peace and stability prevailing in the country.



She emphasized that the stability and unity of the country cannot be built and maintained without peace.



She appealed to political leaders to make peace before, during and after the December polls a topmost priority.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also urged the residents of Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency to vote massively for the John Dramani Mahama and parliamentary candidate, John Justice Abban.

