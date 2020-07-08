Politics of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang more than qualified to be president - Analyst

Social policy analyst Mr. Kojo Addo has opined Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is more than qualified to be elected as President of the Republic of Ghana.



Commenting on suggestions that the former education minister lacked the competence to hold office as vice president, the analyst indicated Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has distinguished herself in the various fields she served.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Mr. Addo said Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has the governance capability to partner Mahama as running mate.



"She is capable, competent and experienced. She has been a vice chancellor for the University of Cape Coast, she was a former education minister for four years. She has also held international positions. The woman is not only cap-able but experienced for her job.”



He said the position of vice president in Ghana means that the person will chair the Economic Management Team, the chairperson for internal security, working with the police and other forces and I think she has the political knowledge to hold d that position.



On party cohesion, she has the capability to unite the party and ensure aa smooth campaign and a possible victory for the NDC.



He added that despite the lack of economic experience on the pair, they can work together with the team of appointees to deliver on their campaign promises.



The appointment of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang he said has created an avenue where women who are not even members of the NDC will vote massively for the NDC come December 7, 2020.



Although he was not sure of the percentage the running mate will gain towards the victory for the NDC, he said the umbrella family will be favoured by selecting Prof. Opoku-Agyemang because women will see that as an opportunity to have representation at the highest decision-making table.









