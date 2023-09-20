Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang tours limited voter registration centers in Accra

Politics of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

The 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has toured a number of registration centers in the Greater Accra Region.



The former Minister of Education embarked on the tour with some executives of the NDC in the region, where she used the opportunity to encourage more eligible persons to take advantage of the ongoing exercise being organised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



She also took time to appreciate and listen to some of the challenges being faced by the new registrants in the exercise.



In a brief statement from her office, shared with GhanaWeb, it said that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang toured centers at Bortianor/Obom, Weija-Gbawe, Anyaa Sowutuom, Trobu, Amasaman, and Dome-Kwabenya.



“This will afford the former Education Minister a firsthand information on the challenges being faced by registrants,” it stated.



Together with her was the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Ashie Moore.



