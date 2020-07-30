You are here: HomeNews2020 07 30Article 1021369

General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang listed as one of 100 Most Reputable Africans

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate


A leading global reputation-management firm, Reputation Poll International, has released the 2020 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans. The list features Africans in sectors including leadership, entertainment, advocacy, education, and business. The selection criteria are integrity, visibility, and impact.

Ghanaians in the list include Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC’s Vice Presidential Candidate; Hanna Tetteh, Head, United Nations Office to the African Union; Dr Ken Kwaku, International Investment & Corporate Governance Expert; Prof Kwesi Botchway, Former Minister of Finance; Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of ICGC and Patrick Awuah; founder of Ashesi University.

The list features 47 women and 53 men.

The above Ghanaians are joined by other Africans who are celebrated for their Social Impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurship, that are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.

Reputation Poll, known globally for its annual ranking of the 100 Most Reputable People on Earth and Most Reputable CEOs in various countries.

Find the list of the 100 Most Reputable Africans in alphabetical order

Abdessattar Ben Moussa || President, Tunisian Human Rights League

Abiy Ahmed || Prime Minister, Ethiopia

Acha Leke || Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

Achille Mbembe || Political Scientist

Adama Gorou (Adams) || Human Potential Catalyst

Agnes Kalibata || President, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa

Akinwumi Adesina Dr. || President, African Development Bank

Amadou Diaw || Founder, Forum de Saint Louis

Amadou Gallo Fall || President, Basketball Africa League

Amadou Mahtar Ba || Executive Chairman, AllAfrica Global Media Inc.

Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner, African Union Commission

Amina C. Mohamed || Cabinet Secretary, Kenya

Angélique Kidjo || Musician

Anna Kajumulo Tibaijuka || Member of Parliament, Tanzania

Anne Makinda || Politician

Anthony Navo Jnr || Founder, African Young Voices

Arikana Chihombori Quao.Dr || Educator, Policy Leader

Asha-Rose Migiro || Diplomat

Ashish Thakkar || Founder Mara Group

Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo || Businesswoman.

Belay Begashaw || DG, The Sustainable Development Goals Center for Africa

Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || Entrepreneur

Bineta Diop || Founder, Femmes Africa Solidarité Senegal

Carlos Lopes || Economist

Caster Semenya || Olympic Athlete

Catherine Adoyo Prof. || Professor, George Washington University

Cellou Dalien Diallo || Economist and Politician

Collen Mashawana || Philanthropist

Denis Mukwege || Founder, Panzi Hospital

Divine Ndhlukula || Managing Director, SECURICO

Donald Kaberuka || Board Chair, Global Fund

Edith Brou || Digital Entrepreneur

Ellinah Wamukoya (Bishop) || Clergy

Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum

Emma Inamutila Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia

Enenche Paul Dr || Senior Pastor, Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre

Fadumo Dayib || Politician

Fatou Bensouda || Prosecutor, ICC

Félix Tshisekedi || President, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Femi Otedola || Chair, Forte Oil PLC

Folorunso Alakija || Businesswoman and philanthropist

Francis Arinze (Cardinal) || Cardinal, Roman Catholic Church

Fred Swaniker || Founder, African Leadership Academy, Ghana

Georges Rebelo Chikoti || Diplomat

Hafez Ghanem || Vice President, World Bank

Hajer Sharief || Co-Founder, Together we build it, Libya

Hamadoun Touré || Executive Director, SMART Africa

Hanna Tetteh || Head, United Nations Office to the African Union

Ibrahim Hassane Mayaki || CEO, NEPAD

Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center

Isatou Alwar Graham || Lawyer and writer

Ishaq Usman Bello (Justice) || Chief Judge FCT Abuja

Jackie Chimhanzi. Dr || CEO, African Leadership Institute

James Alix Michel || Former President of Seychelles

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Former Vice Chancellor, University of Cape Coast

Jelani Aliyu || Automotive Designer, General Motors

Jewel C. Howard Taylor.H.E || Vice President, Liberia

Johannes Gawaxab || Governor, Bank of Namibia

José Eduardo Agualusa || Journalist and writer

Kabirou Mbodje || Founder, Wari Group

Ken Kwaku .Dr || International Investment & Corporate Governance Expert

Kumi Naidoo || Secretary-General Amnesty International

Kwesi Botchwey Prof. || Former Minister of Finance Ghana and Professor,

Lamin Momodou Manneh || Lead, Regional Hub UNDP Africa

Leymah Gbowee || Founder, Gbowee Peace Foundation

Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary-General, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie

Lwazi Bam || CEO, Deloitte Africa

Macsuzy Mondon || Minister, Seychelles

Major Seynabou Diouf || Police United Nation

Manasseh Azure Awuni || Journalist

Margaret Blick Kigozi Prof || Consultant, UNIDO

Maria do Carmo Silveira || Former Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe’s

Mariéme Jamme || Founder, iamtheCODE

Matshidiso Moeti .Dr || Regional Director for Africa, World Health Organization (WHO)

Mensa Otabil || Theologian

Mia Couto || Biologist and writer

Michelle Ndiaye || Director, Institute for Peace and Security Studies

Mohamed El Kettani || CEO Attijariwafa Bank

Mohamed ElBaradei || Law scholar and diplomat who served as Vice-President of Egypt

Mutahi Kagwe || Cabinet Secretary for Health, Republic of Kenya

Ngozi Okonjoi-Iweala. Dr || Board Chair, Gazi, Nigeria

Nhlamu Dlomu || Global Head of People, KPMG

Nobuhle Judith Dlamini Nxasana Dr. || Businesswoman and Author

Patrick Awuah || Founder, Ashesi University

Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba || Director, Kenya School of Law

Paul Kagame H.E || President Rwanda

Peter Tabichi || Teacher

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Executive Director, UN Women

Precious Moloi-Motsepe Dr. || Entrepreneur

Shamila Batohi || Director, National Prosecuting Authority

Sheila Tlou || Co-Chair, Global HIV Prevention Coalition

Tony Ojobo || Public policy expert

Vera Songwe. Dr || UN Under Secretary General and Executive Director of UNECA,

Vincent Rague || Co-founder of Catalyst Principal Partners,

Wided Bouchamaoui || Co-Founder, Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet,

Winnie Byanyima || Director UNAIDS,

Wiseman L. Nkuhlu Prof || Chancellor, University of Pretoria

Wycliffe A. Oparanya || Politician

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE || Mayor, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Zweli Mkhize Dr. || Minister, South Africa

