Politics of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Office of Vice Presidential candidate of NDC

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang commits to further development in Zongo communities

Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, NDC running mate shares pleasantries with the Chiefs

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, says the next NDC government is committed to further development projects for Zongo communities in Ghana.



Speaking at the Ejuwra Zongo Chief’s Palace as part of her Ashanti regional tour, she said the NDC as a party for all will continue its development agenda with the establishment of an Islamic College of Education to train teachers for Arabic schools in Zongos and equip them better.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang praised an arrangement under the John Mahama-led NDC government to train Ghanaian medical Doctors in Cuba, with many Zongo beneficiaries. She believes this training of teachers and Doctors will build better human resource and help address some peculiar needs in Zongos.



According to her, the NDC’s 2020 People’s Manifesto has key provisions for Zongo communities such as an interest-free Suyaya Fund accessible to businesses and individuals.



Ejuwra Zongo Chief, Alhaji Mohammed Alhassan, expressed gratitude to the NDC Running Mate for the courtesy call and prayed for peaceful elections.



Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang later visited the bereaved family of a regional executive, Mr. Matthew Njoukone, who lost his mother to express her condolences and the party’s support as they mourn.



Members of the delegation on the Ashanti regional tour include National and Regional Party Executives, MPs, former Ministers and other leading NDC members.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.