Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang attends GACU at 50 launching

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: Ali Abdulai, Contributor

The 2024 running mate of John Dramani Mahama of the NDC has attended the launch of the 50th anniversary of the Ghana Adventist Choir Union of the Northern Ghana Union Conference of the Seventh-Day (SDA) Church at Sunyani in the Bono Region.



Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who represented John Dramani Mahama, was the guest of honour for the occasion.



In her goodwill message, she applauded the church and the union for their hard work and encouraged them to do more.



Speaking on the theme, she indicated that all God’s creatures sing praises in their own way, and humans are no exception.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang emphasized that the harmony created by the various singing parts indicates that everyone is important and has a role to play in life.



"Nobody is unimportant," she stated.



She raised a song of praise to God, joined by the choristers.



The GACU leadership presented her and John Mahama with parcels of Christian books and music.



The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, on behalf of the party, presented an amount of GH¢20,000.00 to support the work of the Choir Union.



The leadership and members of the party came in their numbers to support the programme and welcome the running mate to the region.



She was joined by Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo (Bono Regional Chairman), Vincent Oppong Asamoah (MP, Dormaa West), Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah (MP Jaman North), Sulemana Adama (MP, Tain), William Okofo Darteh (MP Jaman South), Racheal Owusuaa (PC, Dormaa East), Seid Mubarak (PC, Sunyani East), Dickson Kyere Duah (PC, Berekum West), Hajia Fatimatu Abubakar (Bono Regional Women Organiser), and other regional executives and constituency chairmen.