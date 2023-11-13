Prof Kobby Mensah replies Kwabena Agyepong over Bamumia's culpabilty in economic mess

General News of Monday, 13 November 2023

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Kobby Mensah, has rejected an assertion by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyepong, that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as vice president cannot be held responsible for the current state of the economy.



Kwabena Agyepong is reported to have said that the vice president, who is now the flagbearer of the NPP, should be cut some slack, following criticisms against him on the state of Ghana’s economy, adding that he is not the final decision-maker in the government.



He said that former President John Dramani Mahama, who would be contesting Dr Bawumia in the 2024 presidential elections, knows that there is a difference between the role of the president and the vice president because he has also served in both positions.



Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, therefore, called on Ghanaians to give Dr Bawumia a chance to lead them by voting for him in the 2024 elections.



Reacting to this in a post shared on X, on Monday, November 13, 2023, Prof Kobby Mensah indicated that Kwabena Agyepong’s argument does not add up.



He argued that Dr Bawumia has failed and has proven to be incompetent, based on things he has said himself.



“Kwabena Agyepong’s argument is massively flawed. By what metric is he measuring Mahama?



“Most people, including me, who say Bawumia is a failure and incompetent have used his own claim to economic knowledge supremacy as the measure, in addition to his continuous lies,” the academic wrote.



