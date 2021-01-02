General News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: The Herald

Prof. Jane Naana donates to Pantang Hospital

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang presenting the items to the hospital

The Vice-Presidential candidate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has in the spirit of Christmas and New Year season, donated a variety of items to the staff and patients of the Pantang Hospital in Accra.



The items mainly consumables and personal effects, donated by Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, are to support both patients and staff in the day to day running of the facility, especially during the yuletide.



The former Education Minister under the previous Mahama administration who made the donation on Thursday, December 31, 2020, was accompanied by a former deputy Education Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa, MP-elect for Madina and human rights lawyer, Francis Xavier Sosu, among others.



In a post on social media a while ago, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said "In the spirit of the season, I paid a visit to the Pantang Hospital yesterday to make a donation of a variety of items including consumables and personal effects, to the staff and patients of one of Ghana's foremost mental health facilities".



Presenting the items to the hospital officials, the onetime first female vice-chancellor of a public university (University of Cape Coast) greatly commended the staff for their "Exemplary dedication to duty in caring for our compatriots who deserve all the love we can find, for that is the true measure of any society. I am also grateful to them for the warm and kind reception they extended to my team and me".



She used the opportunity to wish Ghanaians, a happy New Year and prayed that "2021, shall bring good tidings and manifold blessings".

