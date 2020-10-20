General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prof Benneh’s murder: Lead suspect’s death can’t delay investigations – Lawyer Kpebu

Martin Kpebu, Private legal practitioner

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has said that the information provided by the late lead suspect in the murder case of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh should help continue the case.



He said depending on the information the lead suspect provided, the police can independently investigate more into the matter notwithstanding the death of James Nana Wamba.



Speaking in an interview with CitiNews after the police announced the death of the lead suspect, Martin Kpebu said he believes this development will not put the case on hold.



“In the confession statement, I believe he may have mentioned some things which the police will go and verify. Say he showed where they got the knife or had to bury the man near the house, the police will follow them up. So, depending on what is written in the confession, if only there were other pieces of evidence he may have alluded to, by now the police would have checked for them independently. So, the police can use the information, notwithstanding Mr Wamba’s death.”



“I don’t think the description of Mr Wamba as the prime suspect will mean that in his absence, the case will fall apart, no. Let’s just wait and see how the case turns out,” he added.



A key suspect in the murder of a Law lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Yaw Benneh, has reportedly died at the Police Hospital in Accra.



Multiple news outlets indicate that James Nana Womba, died on Saturday, October 16, 2020, after a short illness.



“According to Police, he had been sick for a while and had been put on oxygen at the intensive care unit of the hospital but died after some time.”



Before his sudden death, James Nana Womba had earlier confessed his involvement in the gruesome murder of the late law professor at his Adjiriganor residence.



After confessing his involvement in the crime and naming of his accomplices, the state dropped charges against three persons he named as coconspirators.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.