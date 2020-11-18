General News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Prof Benneh murder: Second accused person at Korle-Bu for treatment

The late Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Law

Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, the second accused person in connection with the murder of Professor Yaw Benneh, is scheduled to receive a “particular treatment at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on November 25, 2020”, the prosecution has told the court.



At the last court date, lawyer for the accused persons, Emmanuel Larbi demanded from the court for his client to be transferred to a different health facility.



This was because, his client who was in a critical condition at the Police hospital was not being properly being taken care of. But prosecution denied that assertion.



The court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomah Kwakye, of the Kaneshie District Court prior to adjourning the case, asked prosecution to produce a medical report of him if he was not going to be brought to court.



In court on Wednesday, when the case was called, the accused persons were again absent.



Inspector Teye-Okuffo, the prosecutor told the court that the said accused person is still undergoing treatment.



According to the prosecutor, the second accused person is scheduled to receive “a particular treatment at Korle-Bu on November 25 and the case investigator is working on that.



He told the court that, the accused person is responding to treatment and “we pray that the court gives us a date beyond November 25, so that the accused person can be brought to court or in his absence a medical report would be brought to the court as ordered by the court.”



The mother of the accused person corroborated the point of prosecution and told the court that her son is responding to treatment.



The case has been adjourned December 8, 2020 a date after the December 7 General Election.



Background



Following the death of the university Law Professor, Prosecution has arraigned three persons in connection with the murder.



The prime suspect, James Nana Womba who was said to have confessed his role in the death of the Law Lecturer died in custody on October 17. 2020.



A third suspect Ebenezer Kwayisi, alias Junior who is said to be an accomplice of the late Womba and Badu Nkansah was arraigned.



The remaining two Nkansah and Kwayidi are on provisional charges of conspiracy and murder.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.