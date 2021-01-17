Regional News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: GNA

Probe allegations against me - Akatsi South MCE

Leo Nelson Adzidogah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Akatsi South

Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Akatsi South, has appealed to the party to investigate the issues raised against him by some Constituency Executives of the party in the Municipality.



Some three Constituency Executives have accused Mr Adzidogah of putting the fortunes of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Municipality in the balance.



The agitating Executives include, Mr Patrick Xormenyo Agboyibor, Deputy Akatsi South constituency secretary, Mr Mensah Kadzaku, Constituency Youth Organiser and Mrs Veronica Sakpaku, Constituency Women Organiser.



Mr Adzidogah, who contested in the 2020 elections as a Parliamentary candidate for Akatsi South, made the appeal in a statement in reaction to calls by the three aggrieved Constituency Executives to President Akufo-Addo not to re-nominate him as the MCE for the area.



He said an investigative team would ascertain all the facts after the petitioners failed to use the laid down structures of the party in addressing their grievances and chose to publicly address the issues.



Mr Adzidogah also said the investigation was critical during the period as "you prepare to re-nominate your representatives to serve the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs)."



"The result of this investigation would help inform any decision you will take in respect of my bid for re-nomination," the statement said.



He expressed hope that his innocence would be positively established to expose the wicked agenda of the petitioners, who he claimed, were on a mission to destroy the gains the party had so far made.



Mr Adzidogah stated he would be available to support the investigation team with all information needed to complete the process.



The three executives, in an eight page petition letter titled "Petition to kick against re-nomination bid of Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah as Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE)" and copied to the top hierarchy of the party among other issues, said the MCE had formed allies with some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members.



They accused Adzidogah of providing government contracts to NDC members while their supporters were left in the dark.



The petitioners also raised misappropriation of 2020 campaign funds and improper disbursement of party logistics, the diversion of government fertilizers to neighbouring Togo for sale, disregard for party elders and founders in the Municipality.