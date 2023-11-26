Pro-NDC X influencer goes savage, begins printing old Akufo-Addo, Bawumia tweets on billboards

Politics of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An X user believed to be pro-NDC, and who goes by the name Receipts Guy, has gone on a rampage, literally, deciding to do what some may call a savage thing.



Pulling back old tweets of the Vice President of Ghana and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the party, and other leading and outspoken personalities in the ruling party, the X user has started printing these messages on huge billboards.



While majority of these old tweets are from leading members of the NPP, a few are also from some opinion leaders in the country, as well as from some journalists.



In a tweet, he said that this has come about from popular request.



"By popular request, we have receipts on billboards now. As you can see, there is a QR code on it. That takes you to more receipts. You'll find videos and a gallery tab that leads you to many more related content. Visit Receipts Guy!" he wrote.



The tweets go as far as 2012, with most of them published on receiptsguy.com.



As proof of what he is doing, the X user shared one of the billboards of a tweet from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in which he was calling out his predecessor, the late Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, for supposedly not answering some 170 questions he had asked him.



“The Vice President cannot respond to the 170 claims because the economy is in a total decline and the statistics don’t lie,” the tweet posted at 9:06 PM on December 5, 2016, said.



See some of the tweets below:























Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch this episode of The Lowdown to get all the knowledge about acquiring shares in a company:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE