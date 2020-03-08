General News of Sunday, 8 March 2020

Source: GNA

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago calls on Okyenhene

Dr Christopher Keith Rowley exchanging pleasantries with Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Christopher Keith Rowley on Saturday said his visit to Ghana was to close the distance between the two nations.



He said many years ago, people from the Caribbean nation and those who are in Africa were separated by force but today at the end of “The Year of Return”, which was hosted by Ghana, he and his people join in accepting the belief that “ we are all one people”.



He said the cultural antecedents presented to them are similar to those in their country and called for a close collaboration between Ghana and his country.



Dr Rowley made this remarks at a grand durbar organized in his honour when he paid a visit to the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Paramount Chief of the people of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area at in Kyebi in the Eastern Region.



He said his country would cooperate with Ghana in the area of education and indicated that universities in Trinidad and Tobago were poised to providing training to Ghanaian students who are preparing to enter the industrial field.



The Prime Minister said his country was prepared to acquire high yielding planting materials from Ghana to enable his country to also enjoy food security, especially in yam production.



The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said the real wealth of a nation is not only in its resources but more in what the country knew.

He commended Trinidad and Tobago for being one of the most educated countries in the world, with literacy level nearing a 100 per cent.







He said as science and technology were rapidly changing lives for better health, high productivity and ensuring prosperity, there was the need to make more investment in education.



Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin uses the opportunity to seek for academic collaboration between schools in Trinidad and Tobago and the University of Environment, Science and Agriculture at Bunso.



As part of the programme, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin enstool the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago as a traditional ruler with the stool name, Barimah Kwadwo Odomgya Afriyie.



