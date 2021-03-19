The name Ghana was not proposed by JB Danquah - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Excerpts of the controversial history textbook by Badu Nkansah Publications extols Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah (JB Danquah) as the person who at independence, motioned for the country to be christened Ghana.



In fact, some accounts of the country’s history credit JB Danquah as the man who proposed the name Ghana to Kwame Nkrumah.



This, is, however, false and inaccurate according to veteran journalist and Nkrumahist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.



The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper stated on Metro TV that records abound to dispel any notion that JB Danquah recommended the name Ghana to Kwame Nkrumah.



On the contrary, Pratt claims JB Danquah actually opposed the renaming of the Gold Coast as Ghana.



“We know the true story. We know very clearly how the name Ghana came to be adopted and we know the name did not come from JB Danquah. Indeed, historical accounts show that at the crucial time, JB Danquah opposed the naming of the Gold Coast as Ghana. Historical evidence is there and we need to make that historical evidence available, “ he said on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme.



Last week, the Conventions People’s Party issued a statement, calling on the relevant authorities to investigate the source of the description of Kwame Nkrumah as a dictator.



Pratt, however, has reservations about the move by his party. He has charged the leadership of the party to find ways of telling the Nkrumah story and not rely on government.



“These books have no merit at all and should not be approved by any state institution. I think what the CPP should do is to tell its own story instead of relying on government to investigate the source of the information.”



