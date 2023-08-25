Prestigious 27th GJA Awards launched

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Journalists Association, GJA, has launched the 27th GJA Media Awards in Accra to reward deserving journalists. 34 awards are for grabs.



The awards are open to members of the Association working in the print, broadcast and online media.



Speaking at the launch, GJA President, Albert Dwumfour, urged all journalists in good standing and have met the criteria set out by the Awards Committee to file their entries.



He gave the assurance that the process would be fair and transparent.



The prestigious Ghana Journalist Association is organized annually to promote professional excellence and high journalistic standards.



Entries for the awards will cover works published from January 2022 to December 2022 for members in good standing with regard to the payment of dues.



Award categories include Best in News Reporting, Features, Documentaries and Columnists. Awards will be given to the best journalists in specific areas, such as sports, health, education, investigative journalism, arts and entertainment among others.



Special awards will also be given to journalists who report on areas such as disability and road safety.



The President of the GJA, Albert Dwumfour, said with a year to the general election, journalists need to be well-prepared for the elections to provide extensive, thorough, and impartial election coverage. Mr Dwumfour touched on some innovation in this year’s award.



Executive Director of EOCO, COP Tiwaa Addo Dankwa, said fighting crime is a collective responsibility. He urged all to come on board to fight all forms of crime including the organized ones.



The awards entry is open for three weeks and will close on September 13, this year. Entries can be submitted through awards.gjaghana.org.



The awards event will be held on the 28th of October 2023 at the Accra International Conference Centre.