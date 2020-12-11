General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

Press conferences after insulting the media? - Charles Owusu queries Mahama, NDC

Charles Owusu, Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission

Charles Owusu, Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, has scolded Ex-President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for attacking the integrity of the media in Ghana.



Mr. Mahama, leadership and members of the party made incitive statements purporting the media had massaged the election results in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has been declared President-elect in 2020 elections.



Nana Akufo-Addo was declared President-elect by the Electoral Commission.



He polled 6,730,587 representing 51.30% while Mr. Mahama, contesting on the ticket of the NDC, lost the elections by 6,213,182 votes representing 47.35%.



But he (Mahama) has refused to accept defeat claiming election fraud.



In declining to accept the election results, the NDC warned the media to stop projecting the election results because they had a cause to doubt the figures.



Charles Owusu has condemned Mr. Mahama and the NDC for pitching their supporters against the media and also trying hard to discredit the media coverage of the elections.



He also wondered why the party would rain insults on the media but hold a press conference expecting the same media to convey their message to the general public.



He advised Mr. Mahama to bring his party to order.



''You say the media is biased and insult them but you call for press conferences. Who are you asking to come and cover that briefing? In the same vein, you're insulting them for declaring elections like this is a new trend, but when you want to relay your information to the public, you call on the same people you're insulting to come and cover it'', Charles Owusu blasted Mahama.





