Press Freedom Day: Exercise proactiveness, non-discrimination in dealing with media - PRINPAG

The Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has called on the government to ensure that its media handlers become more proactive than reactive in the way they engage with concerns coming from journalists.



According to PRINPAG, if this is effectively done, it will save the media in Ghana from dying.



“On this special occasion, PRINPAG would want to seize the opportunity to urge the Government’s media handlers to be proactive and to engage media owners, editors and senior journalists the more in an attempt to save the Ghanaian media from dying.



“It is the prayer of PRINPAG that, the Government, through its handlers will put in place mechanisms to ensure that, all media outlets are supported to stand on their feet, whichever is feasible to do, to foster a close partnership and collaboration between the media and the government in the interest of the development of mother Ghana,” the statement.



This was contained in a statement by PRINPAG to mark the 2023 World Press Freedom Day, which is on the theme, “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights.”



PRINPAG also called on the government to exercise fairness in its dealings with the media, so as to promote a balanced system of news distribution in the country.



“We again urge the Government’s media handlers not to discriminate in their dealings with the media but to open up and to bring all media practitioners and their organisations on board to promote the national agenda.



“PRINPAG is of the view that, as we celebrate this year’s World Press Freedom Day, it is the desire of the Association and its members that, government reconsiders or restrategises on its media policy, particularly the distribution of state sponsored adverts so as to benefit the majority of media houses in the country, a move PRINPAG believes, will go a long way in sustaining the Ghanaian media and saving them from eventual collapse,” the statement signed by PRINPAG President, Andrew Edwin Arthur, added.



