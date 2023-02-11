Presidents are largely puppets being controlled by their handlers - Sam George

Politics of Saturday, 11 February 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said that presidents are sometimes unaware of what is happening in the country because they are misinformed by the people around them.



According to him, presidents in Ghana have mostly lived in different realities because their handlers fed them information that they wanted to hear.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Friday, the MP added that the handlers of the president mostly determine whether a president will be successful or not.



“You know the problem of being president of this country… Without any disrespect, and because I have worked there, my reading of it is that presidents are largely puppets.



“You are disconnected, the system is built in such a way that the president is completely disconnected and detached from the reality of the day. You get to see what your handlers want you to see, and you get to hear what your handlers want you to hear.



“They (the handlers) are the puppet masters, they run you. That is why we say the president has handlers. And if you don’t have the right handlers, who put the nation ahead of their personal gain, no matter how ambitious or well-intentioned you are, you will fail because your handlers are driving a different agenda,” he said.



Same George, therefore, urged Ghanaians to pray for presidents who are voted into power for them to have good people around them so that country can progress.



