Presidential staffers bare teeth at TV3 over 'new cash at Cecilia Dapaah's residence' story

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe and Samuel Bryan Buabeng, staffers at the Jubilee House have chastized Accra-based TV3 for their July 25 report that suggested that more money had been found at the residence of embattled former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah.



Teiko's attack was via Facebook whiles quoting scriptures whiles Buabeng took his version to Twitter.



The TV3 report citing sources within the Office of the Special Prosecutor said operatives of the OSP had found the new stash during a search of Ms. Dapaah's residence and that it took them 5 hours to count the monies.



"…THAT THE OSP FOUND CASH @ HON. CECILIA ABENA DAPAAH’S RESIDENCE AND IT TOOK THEM 5 HOURS TO COUNT IS A FABRICATED LIE. IT IS THE FIGMENT OF THEIR OWN IMAGINATION!" Buabeng's tweet read.



On his part, Teiko Tagoe mentioned TV3 explicitly calling them out for irresponsible, unprofessional journalism.



"To TV3 GHANA and those irresponsible, unprofessional and blatant liars who called themselves “journalists” :



"There are many people who lack knowledge, but rather than trying to find it, they don’t. Fools remain in stupidity and would rather live in evil than learn the way of righteousness.



"Scripture says that stupid people are people who act rashly, they are lazy, they are quick tempered, they pursue evil, they scoff at rebuke, they reject Christ as their Savior, and they deny God even with the clear evidences in the world," his post read.



Meanwhile, the OSP in a statement dated July 26 has dismissed reports that it had revealed and or published details of any findings it had made in its probe into the former minister's stolen funds.



Public uproar greeted a July 21 reportage that the minister had lost a million dollars, 300,000 euros and 350,000 Ghana cedis to grand theft by two former house helps, who took the monies from her residence in Accra.



The minister on July 22 resigned her position and has been arrested and released on bail (July 24) by the Special Prosecutor. The OSP also searched her residences and are continuing with their probe.



Meanwhile, police have submitted the docket of the case of theft as reported by the minister and her husband to the Attorney-General for advice.









…THAT THE OSP FOUND CASH @ HON. CECILIA ABENA DAPAAH’S RESIDENCE AND IT TOOK THEM 5 HOURS TO COUNT IS A FABRICATED LIE. IT IS THE FIGMENT OF THEIR OWN IMAGINATION! — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@Sambryanbuabeng) July 25, 2023

SARAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb