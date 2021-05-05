Presidential staffer hits back at #FixTheCountry activists

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Presidential staffer, Evron Rothschild Hughes reacted to calls on the Government of President Nana Akufo-Addo to fix the country, asserting that if anyone wants to see the country fixed, they must be prepared to #FollowTheLeader.



#FixTheCountry, a call on the Government to address the needs of the country seems to have rocked the Government after it trended in the country, with many condemning the Akufo-Addo-led administration for failing to fulfil its promises and allowing the economic situation in the country to degenerate.



But supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has defended the record of Government, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the seemingly worsening economic situation. They also argued that given the current Government’s record as compared to the previous Government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the current Government’s record in managing the country is better.



Adding his voice in support of the current Government, Mr Hughes wrote: “…ONE way of fixing a country is to #FollowTheLeader. If you want “Leadership” to #FixTheCountry, prepare to #FollowTheLeader.”



Meanwhile, many on social media are continuing to call on the Government to fix issues bedeviling the country.