Presidential Staffer dismisses Frimpong-Boateng's criticism of Bawumia's presidential bid

Presidential staffer and Bawumia campaign team member, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has vehemently refuted recent comments by former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.



The professor claimed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's past utterances could haunt his aspirations to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the flagbearer for the 2024 elections and as President of Ghana.



Dennis Miracles Aboagye categorically disagreed with Professor Frimpong, asserting that the professor's bias against Vice President Bawumia was evident in his statements.



He remarked, “we completely disagree with the Professor. Of course, we are not surprised because it is an internal contest, he has already declared his stance when it comes to this internal contest.



"He is not a fan of the vice president, he doesn’t support him in this particular contest and so you should expect that his views will be one that will not in any way promote the vice president", 3newsonline.com quotes Dennis Miracles Aboagye.



Aboagye went on to argue that these comments from the professor should not carry much weight, as he is a known detractor of the Vice President's ambitions.



Professor Frimpong-Boateng, a former Head of the Korle-Bu Cardio Centre, stated, "The thing is, it is not his fault that he wanted to maybe deceive people. But then you've made a pronouncement, and now you've been charged by those pronouncements. This is what I am saying, because he is the vice president, he has been exposed for eight years, he is bound to have done certain things that will come back to haunt him."



Furthermore, the former Minister argued that the vice president is "more vulnerable than the rest because the rest didn't have that exposure."



In an even-handed assessment, Frimpong-Boateng also touched on another flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, saying, "I think he is straightforward, he fights against corruption. His baggage is his utterances in the past, just like the vice president."



In his reaction on this, Dennis Miracles Aboagye brushed aside Frimpong-Boateng's criticisms.



“He is not an authority on this matter and so he cannot be taken seriously on this, his utterances in the past few days have been one that does not promote his party in any way, he has been one that seeks to divide the front of the party and for that matter, we do not want to place much premium on it.



“Every politician makes utterances and statements and so if you say that the vice president made certain utterances that are haunting him from becoming the president, the question is, what about the former president who has been president before? And not just utterances but the people have realized him and know what he can do and what he cannot do and yet is staging a comeback,” he added.



