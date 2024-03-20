President to launch 'One Student, One Laptop' for Senior High Schools on March 25

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Monday, March 25, 2024, launch the much heralded One Student, One Laptop initiative for Senior High School students.



The initiative, aimed towards advancing computer literacy and technological know-how of young Ghanaian students, will see the government providing pre-programmed laptops to each SHS student across the county.



A statement by the Ministry of Education said the initiative "aligns with government's efforts to enhance e-learning and digitalization," and "supports government's goal of leveraging technological advancements to prepare Ghanaian students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution," also known as the digital age.



"The initiative aims to bolster Senior High School Education by providing Teaching and Learning Management Systems, Digital Learning Content and educational devices to all Senior High and TVET Schools nationwide.



Last year, Vice President Dr. Mahanudu Bawumia announced the government's decision to provide laptops to each SHS student, and the realisation of this dream, further demonstrates the government's commitment to secondary education, having made education at that level free since 2017.



The laptops are preloaded with programmes, including textbooks, and they can be accessed anywhere in the country offline (without the internet).



With the laptops, students do not have to continue with the age-long practice of carrying textbooks.



Distribution of the laptops to SHS students will commence on Monday, March 25, right after the launch by the President.