President of I Care Service appeals to government for financial support

Regional News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: Nicholas Tetteh

The President of the I Care Service Foundation and College, Dr. Redeemer Amegbo-Dela has entreated the government to provide financial support to the school.



He also extended the call to philanthropists, individuals, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to provide the school with science equipment to alleviate the burden of providing practical tools.



The I Care Service Foundation and College is an NGO that trains students in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and health in rural areas.



Dr. Redeemer made the call at the school's graduation ceremony held on December 9, 2023, at Afienya in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.



Addressing parents, teachers, and students, Dr. Redeemer said: “I would use this opportunity to appeal to the government, Member of Parliament, philanthropists, and the general public to assist I Care Service Foundation and College to train more youth, especially in the rural areas to bridge the gap between rural and city residents”.



Dr. Redeemer noted that the institution can graduate more students but lacks the requisite materials and the financial support to fulfill their long-term goal of producing personnel to avert the unemployment burden on the government.



According to him, the institution aims at graduating 200 ICT students by December 2024, and to achieve their fit will require laptops, projectors, and financial assistance to enroll students from rural areas into the program.



“We can train about 50 people in 2024 for our healthcare services who will go to our communities to take care of the elderly and vulnerable in the society”, said.



Stressing their needs, he said an allowance of GHC1000 is paid to volunteer staff in the villages every month adding that, the means of transport and additional school blocks are peculiar challenges in training the students.



He said the institution also donates to hospitals and individuals facing healthcare challenges, hence, called on all NGOs to donate wheelchairs, beds, and clothes to support less privileged people in the villages.



The I Care Service Foundation and College on Saturday, December 9, 2023, graduated 120 students in ICT with an employable certificate from the UK.