Source: GNA

President is doing state business whilst in self isolation - Oppong Nkrumah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in his third day of self-isolation against COVID-19 as he works from the Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, updating the public on the case count and management situation in Accra on Tuesday, said the President was conducting state business through telephone and other technologies.



"The President is following up on COVID-19 response plan and other broader 2020 work plan of his administration," he added.



The Minister, on behalf of the President, expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their best wishes.



President Akufo-Addo has, since Saturday, July 4, been in self-isolation after coming into contact with a close associate who tested positive for COVID-19.



He tested negative for the disease but out of the abundance of caution decided to self-isolate at the Jubilee House.



Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 891 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 21,968 after 316,798 tests.



There have been seven more deaths, increasing the death toll to 129.



The recoveries and discharges had increased to 17,156 with the active cases standing at 4,683.



There are, however, 22 severe cases with six persons critically ill and five patients on ventilators.

