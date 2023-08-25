'President' Kennedy Agyapong will uplift Ghana - Senior lecturer

Politics of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a lecturer at the Central University, has reposed complete confidence in the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who is vying for Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Dr. Otchere-Ankrah strongly believes Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is the right leader to become President of Ghana.



To him, Ghana needs a man like Kennedy Agyapong who won't tolerate indiscipline and also touted the philanthropic works of the MP as remarkable.



"I have strong belief that when he becomes President, he will help this country. There is too indiscipline in this country and we need someone who can boldly say that you are my brother but what you are doing isn't good and won't help the nation", Dr. Otchere-Ankrah asserted on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



He was convinced the Assin Central MP will emerge victor in the NPP presidential elections.



The New Patriotic Party will hold a Special Delegates Congress this Saturday, August 26 to reduce the number of presidential aspirants from ten to five with the five competing for the flagbearer position of the party in November this year.



Over 900 delegates are expected to partake in the Special Delegates Congress.



