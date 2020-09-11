Regional News of Friday, 11 September 2020

President Akufo-Addo to speak on Sunyani based Kingdom FM

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to be interviewed live on Sunyani based Kingdom 99.3 FM on Sartuday September 12, 2020 at 3pm GMT.



The interview will enable him to interact directly with the people of Ghana and explain to them the contributions of his administration to the development of the country since taking over from John Dramani Mahama's National Democratic Congress on January, 7 2020.



The scheduled interview will be aired on all Kingdom Fm stations across the country, Kingdom TV and also live streamed on www.Kingdomfmonline.com.



Unique Kingdom Communication Limited, operators of Kingdom 107.7 FM (Accra), Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM (Accra), Kingdom 100.1 FM (Kumasi), Kingdom 99.3 FM (Sunyani), Kingdom 105.7 FM (Nkawkaw), Kingdom 96.9 FM (Cape Coast), Kingdom 106.1 FM (Mankessim), Kingdom 107.5 FM (Takoradi), Kingdom 105.9 FM (Ho), Kingdom 105.7 FM (Tamale), Kingdom TV and www.Kingdomfmonline.com will provide viewers up to the minute reportage on the much awaited interview.

