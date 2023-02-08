President Akufo-Addo swears in 21 High court judges

General News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday inducted into office 21 new High Court judges, reiterating his call on the Judiciary to apply the laws fairly, strictly and without fear, favour or ill-will.



The Judiciary, the President pointed out, was a vital part of the institutional bulwark of the nation, and the growth of the country demanded that it commanded the respect of the people by the quality of its delivery of justice and by the comportment of judges.



The new high court judges included Kwame Polley, William Appiah Twumasi, Baah Forson Agyapong, Marian Affoh, Nana Brew, Abena Anponsah Buansi, Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mirehu, Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, Alexander Oworae, Joyce Boahen, Edward Twum and Gwendolyn Millicent Owusu.



The rest were Justices Rosemary Baah Tosu, Frederick Kwabena Twumasi, Adelaide Abui Keddey, Harry Acheampong- Opoku, Kenneth Edem Kudjordjie, John-Mark Nuku Alifo, Kwesi Adjenim-Boateng, George Aikins Ampiah- Bonney and Marie-Louise Simmons.



At a ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, at which President Akufo-Addo administered the oaths of allegiance and secrecy as well as the judicial oath, he congratulated the judges on their well-deserved appointments.



He charged them to avoid all forms and temptations of corruption throughout their journey as judges of the Superior Court of Judicature, pointing out that a corrupt judge was a danger to the public interest and judicial administration.



“It is essential that you exhibit honesty, integrity, and a sound knowledge of the law. A corrupt or incompetent judge is a danger to the public interest and judicial administration,” he said, urging the judges to distinguish themselves in their work.



President Akufo-Addo also implored the judges to ensure that they adjudicate cases without fear or favour, ill will, or affection, and they must at all material times, protect the fundamental rights of the citizens.



They should know their case law and ensure that their decisions and judgments were motivated correctly.



The induction of the 21 judges brings the total number of High Court judges in the country to 127.



Justice Kwame Polley on behalf of the judges expressed appreciation to the President for the confidence reposed in them and pledged that they would discharge their duties in line with the constitution and all other statutes.



“On behalf of my colleague justices sworn in today to the high court, and on my own behalf, we express our profound gratitude for the confidence reposed in us. We have resolved to discharge our mandate and duties as provided by the constitution and the laws of our dear nation, Ghana.



“Specifically, we promise to work to the best of our abilities without fear, favour or ill affection toward all manner of persons who may appear before us,” he said.