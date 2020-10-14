Regional News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Lawyers boycott Tamale High Court over the conduct of a judge

They argue that they took this action to save the image of the bench

Lawyers within the Northern Sector of the country have announced a boycott of a Tamale High Court over the conduct of the presiding judge His Lordship Osei Kwame Gyamfi.



According to the aggrieved members of the bar, the conduct of the judge in question from numerous complaints from both lawyers and court users’ conflicts with the cardinal qualification of high moral standing and integrity required of a judge.



They argue that they took this action to save the image of the bench as well as protect the jobs of lawyers in the region.



A statement from the aggrieved lawyers read “At an emergency meeting of the Northern Bar held today, 13th October 2020 in the juvenile court, Tamale & presided over by the President, it was resolved that until a new judge posted to court 2 assumes duty, members of the Bar shall with immediate effect stay away from the said court manned by H/L Osei Kwame Gyamfi, who is on transfer and whose conduct from numerous complaints from both lawyers & court users conflicts with the cardinal qualification of high moral standing and integrity required of a judge.



The entire membership met with the Supervising High Court after the meeting to inform him of its decision & for the same to be conveyed to the affected justice.



The Bar took this action to save the image of the bench as well as protect the jobs of lawyers in the region.

