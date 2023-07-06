President Akufo-Addo's remarks played in court amidst Assin-North by-election trial

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

In a significant development, a portion of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's audio recordings, containing remarks made during a campaign rally preceding the Assin-North by-election in June, was played in an open court today (July 6).



The audio formed part of the references made by James Gyakye Quayson's lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, to support his argument regarding alleged prejudicial remarks against his client.



Tsatsu Tsikata, while moving an application on behalf of Quayson, requested a hold on the ongoing trial.



According to Graphic.com report, the application sought to suspend the trial in which Quayson is accused of perjury and forgery until the Court of Appeal determines his appeal challenging the court's decision to hear the trial daily.



Tsikata emphasized that the president's remarks violated Quayson's right to a fair trial.



“It is an exceptional circumstances when it could lead to an innocent person presumed innocent being unjustly trialed” Counsel added.



However, Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame interjected, expressing his view that playing only a portion of the audio was unfair.



He argued that showcasing only 15 seconds of the recording was unjust and insisted that the full video should have been played to provide the court with proper context regarding the issues being referred to by Tsikata.



During the proceedings, Tsikata highlighted that the denial of the application for a stay would create the impression of a predetermined outcome of the trial, which could lead to the unjust trial of an innocent person presumed innocent. He stressed the exceptional circumstances surrounding the case.



In opposition to the application, the Attorney-General contended that Quayson's lawyers had filed for a variation of the court orders about the day-to-day hearing of the case before the by-election.



He characterized the current application as a bundle of confusion grounded in distortion and urged the court to dismiss it.



The presiding judge, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, scheduled July 11, 2023, for the delivery of the ruling on the application for a stay.



The ongoing trial in the Assin-North by-election case has attracted significant attention, and the decision on the application for a stay will have far-reaching implications for the proceedings.



