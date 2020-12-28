General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo’s full speech at NPP thanksgiving service

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of his commitment towards the rapid development and prosperity of all citizens.



Thanking God for the NPP’s victory in the just-ended 2020 general elections, he expressed appreciation to the 6.7 million Ghanaians, who voted for him in the 2020 Presidential elections.



Speaking at the party’s thanksgiving service held at the Forecourt of the State House he said:



"The occasion has enabled the NPP government to renew its commitment to the promotion of democracy and good governance. The mandate given to us is a tough task that calls for duty, service and sacrifice to promote national development. Ghana continues to stand as a beacon of democracy and good governance in Africa and it is our responsibility to maintain that."



He added that the government would continue to promote democratic principles and good governance in the party’s second term.



He also called for unity amongst Ghanaians and pleaded for support from citizens towards enhancing the country’s development.



"It's a tall task but with a dedication to duty, service, and sacrifice we will succeed." He stated.



The President lauded the efforts of NPP executives, polling station executives, and all Party supporters across the country for ensuring victory in the 2020 general election.



Watch President Akufo-Addo’s full speech at the NPP thanksgiving service below













Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.