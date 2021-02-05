General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

President Akufo-Addo re-appointed ECOWAS Chairman

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has given President Akufo-Addo another one-year term as Chairman of the Bloc.



The Authority, at its extraordinary session held on Tuesday, February 2, unanimously agreed that President Akufo-Addo steers the affairs of the body, to oversee institutional reforms to improve corporate governance of the sub-regional body.



President Akufo-Addo was first elected Chairman of the 15-member ECOWAS body in September last year.



In a communique, the Heads of State and Government praised President Akufo-Addo “for his leadership in steering the affairs of the Community.