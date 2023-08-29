Presidency is corrupt; people have Akufo-Addo in their pockets - Bernard Mornah alleges

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Former chairman of the People’s Convention Party (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of being corrupt and being in the pockets of some Ghanaians.



According to him, anytime President Akufo-Addo sees money, his fingers begin to itch.



The former PNC chairman stated that it is only under the watch of President Akufo-Addo that the presidency has been ranked as part of the corrupt state institutions in the country by the corruption perception index.



His comment comes after former Northern regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, disclosed that he sent the leaked audio purporting to plot the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare to President Akufo-Addo.



Speaking in a panel discussion on TV3, on August 29, 2023, Bernah Mornah said that President Akufo-Addo is in pockets of some Ghanaians hence the rife nature of corruption in the country.



“Now, Mr. President [Akufo-Addo], watch your taking of brown envelopes because all the people around you know that you are too close to money.

Anytime you see money, your fingers begin to itch, People have you in their pockets." he stated.



The former PNC chairman blamed President Akufo-Addo for the presidency being the leading state institution in Ghana in the corruption perception index report as it has never happened in the country’s history.



“For the first time in our history, the presidency has been part of the corruption index under your presidency.

All the time we take institutions excluding the presidency. But this time the presidency is topping,” he added.



For the first time in our history, the presidency has been part of the corruption index. People have the President in their pocket - Bernard Mornah#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/2FmxnVc53N — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 29, 2023

