Prepare your handing over notes – Mahama to NPP ahead of elections

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has sent a message to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 elections.



Speaking during his acceptance speech in Tamale on Monday, May 15, 2023, Mr. Mahama said the NPP must be getting ready to hand over to the NDC and account for the work done during the period given them by Ghanaians.



“They must start preparing their handover notes and get ready to account to the people for their stewardship,” he said.



“Ours will be a progressive government that provides equal opportunities for decent and sustainable livelihoods.



“By working together with Ghanaians we shall turn Ghana’s hopeless and gloom today into a better and brighter tomorrow,” he added.



Mr. Mahama also expressed appreciation for what he says is the contribution of Dr. Kwabena Duffour, Kojo Bonsu, and Ernest Kobeah towards a successful election.

According to him, their actions contributed to enhancing the internal democratic systems of the party.



“Let me, on your behalf and on my own behalf, acknowledge the contribution of Dr. Kwabena Duffour, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, and Mr. Ernest Kobeah for what they have done towards enhancing the internal democratic systems of our party,” he said.



Mr. Mahama also extended his appreciation to the Electoral Commission for the successful polls, while urging Ghanaians to work towards voting for the NDC to change the fortunes of the country.



“I also wish to thank the staff of the Electoral Commission for their support in making our parliamentary and presidential elections a resounding success.

“I’m confident that in December 2024, Ghanaians will make that choice that will put Ghana back on track,” he added.



