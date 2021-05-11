Prempeh College, St Louis, Opoku Ware SHS among 53 schools cited in school feeding scandal

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Monday, May 10, 2021, directed the management of some Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ashanti Region to co-operate with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service as it investigates some issues related to the supply of food items.



In a letter addressed to the GES Regional Director, the Service listed 53 schools to be investigated for alleged corruption in the Free SHS Feeding Programme.



In documents sighted by GhanaWeb, names of some well-known schools including Prempeh College, St Louis, Kumasi Girls, Yaa Asantewaa Girls, Osei Tutu Senior High had popped up in this scandal.



The remaining schools listed included: Adu Gyamfi SHS, Afia Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS, Amaniampong SHS, Anglican SHS, Asanteman SHS, Atwima Kwanwoma, Christ the King Catholic SHS, Collins SHCS, Denyaseman Catholic SHS, Dompoase SHS, Ejisu SHTS, Ejura Anglican SHS, Fomina T.I Ahmadiyya SHS, Jachie Pramso SHS, Jacubu SHTS, Juaben SHS, JuasO SHTS, KNUST SHS, Kofi Adjei SHTS, Konogo Odumase SHS, Kumasi Academy.



Kumasi Wesley Girls’ SHS, Mansoman SHS, Mpasatia SHTS, Obuasi SHTS, Ofoase Kooben SHS, Okomfo Anokye SHS, Kumasi Girls SHS, Oppong Mem. SHS, Osei Kyeretwie SHS, Osei Tutu SHS, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College, Owerriman SHS, SDA SHS, Agona, SDA Bekwai.



Serwaah Nyarko Girls’ SHS, Simma SHCS, St Jerome SHS, St Joseph Sem &SHS, St Joseph SHS, Yaa Asantewaa Girls, Wesley Girls, Bekwai, Wesley SHS, Konogo Aduman High School, Mankranso SHs, Tepa SHS, Beposo SHS



