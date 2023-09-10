Pregnant woman found dead in a suspected robbery attack

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A pregnant woman in her late 40s was discovered dead at Bebu in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



She has been identified as Adelaide Kusi, a married woman with four children.



She was discovered dead on September 7, 2023.



The police were notified, and the body was transported to the Komfo Anokye Mortuary for autopsy.



The pregnant woman worked as a second-hand clothing seller.



She had just left work and was on her way home when she was reportedly ambushed by suspected thieves who allegedly stole her possessions and allegedly killed her.



The widower told journalists that he spoke with his wife, who said she was out shopping and would be home soon.





When he noticed his wife had been delayed, he called back, and the phone was turned off.



Later, he made another call, which got through but was not answered.



The husband grew concerned and questioned what was going on.



The woman was later discovered deceased not far from their home.



The Police are currently investigating the matter.