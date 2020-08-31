General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pray to God to be ‘agyapa’ not ‘alibaba’ – Wereko-Brobby jabs Akufo-Addo

Dr Charles Wereko Brobby is a member of the NPP

Dr Charles Wereko Brobby has thrown a sarcastic jab at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the controversial Agyapa scandal.



In a post on his social media handles, Wereko-Brobby asked the president to seek God’s guidance to be a ‘father for all’ instead of being an ‘Alibaba’ for all.



“Dear Prez #NADAA, ASK GOD Today 4 GUIDANCE To be D "AGya-Pa"4 ALL #FELLOWGHANAIANS INSTEAD OF D "AliBABA" #AGYAPA”, he posted on facebook and Twitter.



In a follow up post, the man popularly known as Eyetarzan lamented the lack of clarity and transparency from the government over the deal.



“100% 4HOW LONG? #AGYAPA OBSFUCATION GETS MURKIER”



Tarzan becomes the first member of the ruling government to join a number of CSOs who have expressed dissatisfaction with the deal.



Over fifteen CSO have described the deal as a rip off and called for its abrogation.



Kofi Bentil, the Vice President of IMANI Africa said the deal smacks of corruption.



“I am in favor of engineering our resources in the country and also our revenue to attain greater returns in the country. But after analyzing the Agyapa deal I can say it is terrible and corrupt”, he said.



Meanwhile the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has said that the deal will be abrogated should the NDC regain power in the 2020 elections. Mahama said that the deal is further proof of the government’s lip-service approach to the fight against corruption.



“Obviously this government has lost the fight against corruption. Our people are tired of corruption, it demotivates them and they want that leader who is in office, who will not only investigate former appointees but also investigate people who engage in corruption in his era,” he said.





Dear Prez #NADAA, ASK GOD Today 4 GUIDANCE To be D "AGya-Pa"4 ALL #FELLOWGHANAIANS INSTEAD OF D "AliBABA" #AGYAPA — Charles W BROBBY (@eyetarzan) August 30, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.