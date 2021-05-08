Pray for Kasoa, Ghana - Hawa Koomson to Muslims

General News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and MP for Awutu Senya East constituency, Hawa Koomson has urged fasting Muslims in his constituency and around the country to pray for Ghana and the electorate.



The minister joined the Quran recitation with the Muslim community in Kasoa to mask the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.



The month of Ramadan is that in which the Qur'an was revealed and which has been instituted for Muslims to dedicate themselves to God and the service of humankind.



It is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principles of love, sacrifice and dedication to duty. Muslims across the world fast in the month as they seek to enhance their spiritual growth.



Hawa Koomson however urged the Muslim to use the period to pray for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for strength to lead the country.



She also bemoaned the recent murder in her constituency and prayed Allah will protect the victim’s family



“Allah to have mercy on the young boy soul and all departed souls, may Allah grand her constituent’s peace, security and togetherness.” She prayed