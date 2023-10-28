Power restored across Ghana as GRIDCO, ECG announces gas supply resumption

General News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have announced a restoration of power to the entire country following a cut in supply to some areas on Thursday, October 26, 2023.



In a joint statement, GRIDCO and ECG said the restored power is a result of the resumption in gas supply for use by power-generating plants in Tema.



“The Ghana Grid Company LTD. (GRIDCo) and ECG wish to inform the public that power supply has been restored to all affected customers, following the resumption of gas supply from Takoradi for use by generating plants in Tema.



“The improved gas supply has enabled power restoration to all loads across the country,” the statement said.



While apologising for any inconvenience that may have risen from the power cut, customers with local faults were asked to contact a helpline for their situation to be dealt with.



Background



There was a major power outage across parts of the country starting around 6pm on October 26, 2023.



The outage according to the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), was triggered by challenges due to limited gas supply in Tema.



Via a statement of Thursday, October 26; GRIDCo said the limited gas supply situation will cause "a supply gap of 550MW at peak time."



“This will affect power supply to consumers in some parts of the country. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the statement added.



There had been recent concerns about outages, known in local parlance as dumsor, which were not formally announced.



Despite the recent announcement, there was no timetable as to which areas were to be affected and how long it would take for normal supply to resume.



