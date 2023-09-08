Power outage hits several parts of Ghana

General News of Friday, 8 September 2023
There are reports of blackouts across several parts of the country
Various regions are currently experiencing power cuts, and the cause is not yet clear. Reports of blackouts started emerging simultaneously on various social media platforms at about 7 pm on Friday, September 8, 2023.
Areas that have reported experiencing the power cuts include parts of Greater Accra, Upper West, Ashanti Region, Bono Region, Bono East Region, Ahafo Region, Central Region, and Eastern Region.
Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana has issued a statement attributing the incident to a technical challenge originating from the Ghana Grid Company Limited.
According to ECG, it is hoping to restore power immediately once the situation is rectified.
See some social media reactions below:
Jubilee house is of now #dumsor pic.twitter.com/Jox0nGJaOX— Bro Joe (The General) ???????????????? (@Adomako_Joe1) September 8, 2023
Where the Dumsor started pic.twitter.com/J0MAdJvf2P— J A K E ☆ (@JAKE_1j) September 8, 2023
I heard say light off the for Jubilee house— Emmanuel Adenowo (@peluboy1) September 8, 2023
Dumsor reach your location anaa ????? pic.twitter.com/1feZD3k8yb
This dumsor diier Akuffo Addo take steal money be that smh— Wesley Quist (@WS_Quist) September 8, 2023
#Dumsor— Foster????????♂️✝️ (@Foster_Hallo) September 8, 2023
Are the fundamentals still strong anaa y3n k) Hebrews ?????????@MBawumia
God of @JDMahama save us ???? pic.twitter.com/Bcpakpb7zg
Dumsor in Navrongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana. pic.twitter.com/GkuTfAqExa— Ezequiel ???????? (@eapasera) September 8, 2023