Poverty, disappointments and extreme sadness main causes of depression - Expert

Joy Anima Debrah, the National Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Psychological Association (GPA), has outlined factors that lead to depression.



According to her, persons going through any form of poverty, disappointments or extreme sadness is likely to be depressed over a period of time.



This statement by Mrs Joy Anima Debrah follows suicidal stories in the media, which has been linked to depression.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaayire Ofori Ayim, Mrs Joy Anima Debrah, the National Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Psychological Association (GPA) noted that although these forms of depression do not necessarily lead to suicidal thoughts, the thoughts sets in when the persons going through the phase are not attended to.



Asked whether or not a person going through depression is aware of the illness, Mrs Joy Anima Debrah is explained that the ailment is a gradual process and more often than not people going through depression do not know what they are going through.



“Extreme cases of poverty, disappointments, sadness among others most of the time lead to depression. These people usually isolate themselves from the world and tend to keep to themselves most of the time. Continuous stigmatisation and grieve over a period of time can also lead to depression. Depression is not the end of the world and such people need to be loved and attended to”, she said.



She called relatives of persons going through depression to seek proper health care and give the necessary attention to their relatives.