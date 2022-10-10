Postgraduate GRASAG-UG students trained on research grant writing skills

Regional News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: Eli Djormeku, Contributor

The University of Ghana chapter of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG-UG) has organized a four-day workshop for postgraduate students on research grant writing.



The workshop was aimed at equipping graduate students with technical and soft skills needed in the process of securing grants to fund research activities.



Among others, the workshop comes to expose graduates to both local and worldwide funding opportunities on the theme, 'Rethinking Funding and Graduate Education'.



It was held at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana in collaboration with the School's Office for Research Innovation and Development (ORID).



Pro Vice Chancellor in charge of Research Innovation and Development, Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante said the University is committed to supporting students to fund research activities and as such the skill in applying for grants is important.





Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante



On his part, Director of ORID, Prof. Joseph Teye added that grant writing is a special skill to acquire as an academic or researcher to fund cutting edge research.





Prof. Joseph Teye



Speaking at the opening of the workshop, President of GRASAG-UG, Christiana Adu highlighted the challenging experiences graduates go through while conducting research.



In the face of scarce governmental support, she urged students to explore other convenient avenues of seeking funding for research works.





Christiana Adu



“In the current dispensation where governments are handicapped in providing adequate support for research and graduate studies, it is important for the association to find a lasting solution to the challenge of funding,hence the workshop. This will enable them to undertake relevant research for global development and transformation," Christiana Adu stated.



Addressing participants, deputy GRASAG-UG Public Relations Officer, posited that the workshop forms part of a research capacity-building series of events that intend to build the capacity of graduates students.





Some participants at the event paying rapt attention



The workshop is the last component of the series for the 2021/2022 academic year.