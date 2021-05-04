Popular businessman Alhaji Bahmed fingered in fake currency syndicate

General News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman Alhaji Ahmed Bandoh has been cited as a possible conspirator in the fake currency syndicate who were arrested by National Security operatives on April 27, 2021.



The Chief Executive Officer of Bahmed Travel and Tours is suspected to be a member of the gang following his conduct after the arrest of the 13-member gang.



Both the Ghana News Agency and pro-government newspaper Daily Guide report that Alhaji Bahmed, as he is widely known, allegedly stormed the office of the National Security and assaulted the officer who led the operation.



Bahmed, it is being reported threatened to deal with the officers and also ensure that the suspects are freed.



According to the GNA, a statement from the National Security mentioned the suspects as follows: Yassei Alia, a 45-year-old Syrian resident in East Legon, and owner of Hardford Auto Service in Accra, together with Danjuma Zakaria, alias Alhaji Mohammed, 49, a resident of Tema West.



Other suspected accomplices arrested during the operation include Esther Omozeea, Emad Aldalhi, Kamal Mohammed, Abdulai Yakubu Osman, and Samuel Ababio.



The remaining are John Denyo, Desmond Delali Dumenu, Alike Happiness, Prosper Chukwu, Victor Israel, Padi Christian Holdbrook.



The suspects were rounded up in a warehouse within the premises of NacCharter Cargo and Freight Company, near KLM offices within the Kotoka International Airport, on Monday, April, 27 at around 17:30 hours.



Freshly printed $10,000 bundles of fake $100 notes concealed in two large metal trunks and a suitcase were retrieved from the warehouse.



The statement said the amount was estimated to be over five million United States Dollars (USD).



Bahmed is known a member of the New Patriotic Party and former management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



