Popular Oman FM presenter Kwabena Kwakye is dead

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Kwabena Kwakye, popularly known as Wofa KK, a prominent broadcaster at Oman 107.1FM, part of Kencity Media in Accra, has passed away.



According to reports, Kwakye arrived for work today but fell ill suddenly, leading to his untimely demise.



The heartbreaking news was shared by Adom News Editor Akwasi Agyemang during Adom FM’s Midday News.



Wofa KK was a respected figure in the broadcasting community and made significant contributions to Oman FM's programmes.



He was known for his roles on shows like "Boiling Point" and "National Agenda," often filling in for the regular host, Fiifi Boafo.



Before joining Oman FM, Kwakye worked with Adom 106.3 FM, a subsidiary radio station of the Multimedia Group Limited. Additionally, he served as a Parliamentary and Presidential correspondent for Net2 TV.



Throughout his career, Kwakye collaborated with distinguished individuals such as Professor Kofi Agyekum, Professor Kwesi Yankah, Mr. Kwabena Agyapong, and Hon. K.T. Hammond, who currently serves as the Trade Minister.



Wofa KK was also known for his support of his employer, Kenneth Agyapong, during his presidential candidacy bid within the New Patriotic Party (NPP). However, Agyapong ultimately faced defeat against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



In 2017, Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) by President Akufo-Addo under the chairmanship of former acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.



