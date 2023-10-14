Poor academic performance: Dismissed students can reapply — UG

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Students of the University of Ghana, UG, who will be withdrawn for obtaining the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) below 1.00 can reapply to enter the institution to pursue other courses.



They can, therefore, pursue other programmes with their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, in addition to the ones they were undertaking before their withdrawal.



This means that they have to restart from Level 100.



In a notice dated October 6, 2023, the University of Ghana, indicated that it would withdraw students with a CGPA below 1.00 in the Colleges of Basic and Applied Sciences, Education and Humanities, effective the 2023/2024 academic year.



This is in accordance with Section 9.26 of the University Regulations for Junior Members (2017), which states, among other things, that undergraduate students who do not achieve the stipulated minimum CGPA for progression to the next level of study should be withdrawn from the university.



The notice, signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, L.A. Nyarko Danquah, said a specific notice for the College of Health Sciences would be issued in due course.



Minimum

“Presently, the minimum CGPA prescribed for the above-listed colleges is 1.00. In this respect, current level 200 and level 300 students are hereby directed to review their academic performance from their online provisional transcript in their Management Information Systems (MIS Web).



Students who have received examination results for all 2022/2023 registered courses and obtained a CGPA below the approved minimum for their college should expect official withdrawal letters from the University via their official UG email addresses soon,” the notice said.



It said for those who had already remitted their tuition fees for the 2023/2024 academic year, a refund would be processed upon request.



Invitation

“We recognise the significance of this announcement and extend an invitation to any student who has questions or requires support, to contact the relevant College Academic Affairs Office.



We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in this matter,” it emphasised.



Commenting further, Dr Ameyaw-Buronyah said the decision of the university was to draw the attention of students who were yet to attain the CGPA 1.000 that there was a clause that required them to meet that in the institution.



The objective, she said, was to make current students in the institution upscale their academic performance and that the decision by the university was not the first.



She advised those in the institution to sit up and take their studies seriously in order to improve upon their academic performance.



Dr Ameyaw-Buronyah advised them that the ultimate aim of their stay in school was grade and class, which would carry them further in life and, therefore, they should study hard.